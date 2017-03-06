‘Evidence is overwhelming’: Mark Levin says Obama responsible for ‘police state tactics’ against Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, March 6, 2017

“The evidence is overwhelming” that the Obama administration abused its authority in wiretapping the Trump campaign, Conservative Review editor Mark Levin said.

The question is, to what extent did Obama’s team go to in its spying efforts? Levin asked.

“The issue isn’t whether the Obama administration spied on the Trump campaign or transition of surrogates; the issue is the extent of it,” Levin said on Fox & Friends on March 5.

Levin brought up a report that the Obama administration made two Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) requests in 2016 to monitor Trump communications and a computer server in Trump Tower focusing on possible links with Russian banks. The first one in June was denied, but the follow-up in October was granted.

“Donald Trump is the victim. His campaign is the victim. His transition team is the victim. His surrogates are the victim,” Levin said.

Levin added that former President Barack Obama is likely in some way involved in the alleged wiretapping which he termed “police state tactics”.

“I will tell you this, he’s more involved than he says; it’s his executive branch,” Levin said.

Full Levin interview on Fox & Friends

