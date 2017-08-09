End times: Minister who said God handpicked Trump says President ‘endowed’ to take out Kim

by WorldTribune Staff, August 9, 2017

Astronomical events in August and September and the looming North Korea crisis are giving rise to doomsday theories.

But the main question is whether the apocalypse will be an act of God or a man-made event.

A pastor with close ties to President Donald Trump said the commander in chief has been “endowed” by God to, if he chooses, eliminate North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

“When it comes to how we should deal with evil doers, the Bible, in the book of Romans, is very clear: God has endowed rulers full power to use whatever means necessary – including war – to stop evil,” Southern Baptist pastor Robert Jeffress said in a statement to CBN News.

Jeffress, who believes God “handpicked” Trump, said that “In the case of North Korea, God has given Trump authority to take out Kim Jong-Un. I’m heartened to see that our president – contrary to what we’ve seen with past administrations who have taken, at best, a sheepish stance toward dictators and oppressors – will not tolerate any threat against the American people.”

“When President Trump draws a red line, he will not erase it, move it, or back away from it. Thank God for a President who is serious about protecting our country,” Jeffress said.

Trump on Aug. 8 warned that “North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

While Jeffress believes God has given Trump permission to take out Kim, Gary Ray, a writer for the evangelical Christian publication Unsealed, says that several upcoming astronomical events are an indication that “God is signaling to us that he’s about to make his next move.”

The Aug. 21 total eclipse and another event on Sept. 23 are signs of the end times, Ray said, according to a report by The Washington Post.

“The Bible says a number of times that there’s going to be signs in the heavens before Jesus Christ returns to Earth. We see this as possibly one of those,” Ray said about the eclipse.

On the Sept. 23 event, Ray points to The Book of Revelation, which describes a woman “clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet and a crown of twelve stars on her head” who gives birth to a boy who will “rule all the nations with an iron scepter” while she is threatened by a red, seven-headed dragon. The woman then grows the wings of an eagle and is swallowed up by the earth.

Ray says that image will be created in the sky on Sept. 23. The constellation Virgo – representing the woman – will be clothed in sunlight, in a position that is over the moon and under nine stars and three planets. The planet Jupiter, which will have been inside Virgo – in her womb, in Ray’s interpretation – will move out of Virgo, as if she is giving birth, the Post report said.

