Egyt’s Sisi, backed by UAE and Libya’s Haftar, dedicates largest military base in Middle East

by WorldTribune Staff, July 23, 2017

Egypt has opened what it says is the largest military base in the Mideast.

President Abdul Fatah Sisi on July 22 officially inaugurated the Mohamed Naguib Military Base at El Hammam in Marsa Matrouh governorate west of Alexandria.

Among those in attendance was Libyan Gen. Khalifa Haftar and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Abu Dhabi’s crown prince and UAE armed forces supreme commander. Mohamed has actively supported Haftar and earlier this month held talks with him in Abu Dhabi about further boosting collaboration.

A Saudi delegation headed by Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal also attended.

“The presence of Arab brothers at the inauguration of the Mohamed Naquib military base highlights the unity of the Arabs and the common destiny of Arab countries and their peoples, as well as their constructive cooperation to face the challenges of the Arab nation,” Sisi said.

The base is named after President Mohamed Naguib, the leader of the July 23 revolution in 1952 and the first president of Egypt following the ouster of the monarchy.

Sisi also warned countries who may attempt to interfere in Egyptian internal affairs: “You will not be able to undermine Egypt or our brothers in the region. We will not let anyone interfere in our affairs, and similarly, we will not interfere in others’ affairs… Each country should enjoy its own privacy despite shared religion, culture and region.”

According to an Egyptian Armed Forces spokesperson, the base consists of more than 1,100 new or recently renovated buildings. The spokesperson added that the new base would be used for joint military exercises with other countries.

For combat training, the new base has 72 integrated fields that include a complex of specialized training fields and small arms shooting fields. The military said it established an electronic tactical shooting range complex using the latest shooting systems and emulators, and developed an upgraded a marine landing platform within the base.

The base also includes a research center, a sports village, swimming pools, gyms, hospitals and lecture halls.

Renewable energy sources were also constructed to support the base.

