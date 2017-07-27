Egyptian tank crew saved dozens of people by crushing car packed with 220 pounds of explosives

by WorldTribune Staff, July 26, 2017

An Egyptian tank crew are being hailed as heroes after they ran over a car packed with explosives that was headed toward an army checkpoint in North Sinai.

The tank crushed the car, which contained four terrorist gunmen and 220 pounds (100 kilograms) of explosives, the Egyptian army said.

As the tank retreated, people are seen fleeing the scene before the car exploded in a huge fireball.

The Egyptian army said seven people, including two children, were killed in the terror attack, but the quick thinking by the tank crew saved at least 50 people, including civilians and military personnel.

“The armed forces reiterates that such terrorist acts only strengthen our determination to continue to eradicate this terrorism in our beloved Sinai from the roots,” an Egyptian army spokesperson said.

“The armed forces will continue to sacrifice all that is precious, our sons’ lives, in order to preserve and protect this nation and its great people.”

A military source said, in Egypt’s ongoing battle against Islamic State (ISIS) and other terror groups in Sinai, soldiers were staying in locations they cleared of jihadists rather than withdrawing as in past campaigns.

“After storming terrorist hideouts, the soldiers are staying there. The terrorist elements are fleeing and leaving their weapons behind,” the army spokesman said.

ISIS has launched deadly attacks on the Egyptian military and police, most recently on a checkpoint in Sinai on July 7 that killed at least 21 soldiers.

