Egypt: Jihadi suspects in attacks on Christians die in firefight

by WorldTribune Staff, August 11, 2017

Three jihadists who were suspects in terrorist attacks against Egypt’s Coptic Christian community were killed in a shootout with Egyptian security forces on Aug. 8, Egypt’s Interior Ministry said.

One security officer also died in the firefight in Qena.

The Interior Ministry said the shootout took place after a suspected jihadist, who had previously been detained, guided police to what was said to be a hideout of the terror suspects.

“As soon as the security forces reached the location, the terrorist elements suddenly opened fire using all types of weapons, which forced them to retaliate,” the ministry said.

Two suspected terrorists, the detained suspect and the police officer who was guarding him died in the shootout, the ministry said.

Security officers found weapons and “gold jewelry which was probably stolen from some of the Christian victims” of a previous attack, the ministry said.

Islamic State (ISIS) affiliate Sinai Province has claimed responsibility for attacks that have killed more than 100 Copts since December.

On May 26, terrorists killed 29 Copts as they traveled in a bus to Saint Samuel monastery in Minya province south of Cairo.

The bus attack followed two suicide bombings of churches in April that killed 45 Copts. In December, a suicide bomber struck a church in Cairo, killing 29 Copts.

Coptic Christians make up about 10 percent of Egypt’s population.

