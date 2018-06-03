John McNabb

John T. McNabb is vice chairman of the American Leadership Council, co-founder of the Trump Leadership Council and former chairman and CEO of Willbros Group.

Mr. McNabb was a co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Growth Capital Partners. He started his career working in Mobil Oil’s exploration and production division.

He currently serves on the boards of two public companies, Continental Resources located in Oklahoma City and Cypress Energy Partners located in Tulsa.

Mr. McNabb holds B.A. and M.B.A. degrees from Duke University. He is an Emeritus Member of Board of Visitors at The Fuqua School of Business-Duke University and the former Chairman of the Board of Visitors at The University of Houston where he also taught as an Executive Professor of Finance.

He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, rising to the rank of Captain. Mr. McNabb earned the Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters and the Distinguished Flying Cross.

