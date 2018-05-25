Dozens of ISIS brides, including several from U.S., sentenced to death by Iraq

by WorldTribune Staff, May 25, 2018

Dozens of women who were married to or widowed by Islamic State (ISIS) jihadists have been sentenced to death in Iraq.

During a mass trial in Baghdad this week, at least 40 women were sentenced to death and some 300 people total received death sentences for having ties to ISIS.

The majority of the ISIS brides sentenced are reportedly widows with small children born to jihadist fathers.

At least a few of the women sentenced were from the United States, and many others were from Europe.

The women reportedly had ten minutes to beg for their lives before judges passed sentence upon them, according to the Daily Mail.

One of the ISIS brides, a 29-year-old French citizen named Djamila Boutoutao, said during her trial last month that “I thought I had married a rapper. It was only when we arrived in Turkey for a week-long ‘holiday’ that I discovered my husband was a jihadist.”

Iraq began issuing the sentences in the aftermath of the fall of Mosul, ISIS’s “capital” in Iraq.

In February, a 48-year-old Turkish woman was sentenced to death for willingly traveling to Iraq with her husband and their children to join ISIS.

Last month, a court in Baghdad handed 19 Russian women life sentences for “joining and supporting” the terror group.

