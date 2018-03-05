Dossier sent to Vatican said to ID 40 homosexual priests

by WorldTribune Staff, March 5, 2018

A dossier compiled by a self-proclaimed gay escort names 40 actively homosexual priests and seminarians in Italy, a report said.

The archdiocese of Naples sent the 1,200-page dossier to the Vatican, according to the Associated Press.

Cardinal Cresenzio Sepe, in a statement on the diocesan website, said that while none of the priests named in the dossier worked in Naples, he decided to forward the file to the Vatican because “there remains the gravity of the cases for which those who have erred must pay the price, and be helped to repent for the harm done.”

The dossier, compiled by gay escort, Francesco Mangiacapra, is said to contain WhatsApp chats and other evidence. Mangiacapra told Italian media that he outed the priests because he “couldn’t stand their hypocrisy any longer.”

None of the 34 priests or six seminarians was accused of having sex with minors, Mangiacapra was quoted as saying in the diocesan statement.

“We’re talking about sins, not crimes,” the escort was quoted as saying in the statement.

Explaining his motivations to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Mangiacapra said “The goal isn’t to hurt the people I’ve mentioned [in the dossier], but to help them understand that their double life … isn’t useful to them or to the people who rely on them for guidance.”

He continued, “Their behavior is, in many cases, a result of the impunity that the high hierarchy of the Church has made habitual: that unjust tolerance that feeds the idea that it is possible to separate that which is lived from that which is professed, as typical of those who have a schizophrenic, double morality.”

The dossier is the latest scandal tied to the Italian church and the Vatican.

The AP reported that, last month, “a Vatican judge pleaded guilty in a Rome tribunal to having child porn on his computer after police were brought in when he allegedly tried to fondle an 18-year-old man. Monsignor Pietro Amenta was a judge on the Roman Rota, the Holy See tribunal that hears marriage annulment cases, as well as a consulter to various Vatican congregations. He resigned after the plea deal, the Vatican said.”

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share World Tribune!





Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments