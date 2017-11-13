‘Donald the Strong’: Average Chinese take a liking to Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, November 13, 2017

U.S. President Donald Trump’s straight-talking political style and deal-making ability have won him a legion of new admirers in China.

His Chinese fans refer to him as “Uncle Trump,” “Grand Commander” and “Donald the Strong.”

After Trump’s visit to the Forbidden City last week with President Xi Jinping, one fan wrote on social media, “Long live Emperor Trump!”

The Chinese see Trump’s granddaughter learning Mandarin and the American president’s treatment of his Chinese counterpart Xi as acknowledging their culture, something they say they didn’t get from former President Barack Obama.

Most Chinese see Trump as more receptive, less preachy, and not trying to dictate to China.

Many Chinese “have a strong revulsion and hostility toward ‘political correctness’ in Western society,” Chen Jibing, a political commentator in Shanghai, wrote in a blog post last week. “They see themselves in Trump.”

Calling him “Uncle,” a respected honorific in China, is a big deal, analysts say, adding that it indicates someone who is both owed respect and whose word is important to regard.

“He’s true to himself,” said Dai Xiang, a resident of the eastern province of Jiangsu who belongs to an online group of more than 23,000 people that exchanges news and commentary about Trump. “He’s real, unlike other politicians.”

Some opinions of the American president were reserved on a conditional basis.

“If he’s doing good for China, I like him,” said Liu Chunyu, 56, a delivery man. “If not, I don’t like him.”

