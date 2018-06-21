DOJ staffer harassed Nielsen at dinner, tweeted from work against ‘terrorizing immigrants’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 21, 2018

A member of a socialist group which harassed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen at a Washington, D.C. restaurant on June 19 is a Department of Justice employee.

DOJ paralegal Allison Hrabar was among the Democratic Socialists of America mob which crashed Nielsen’s meal, shouting chants such as “Kirstjen Nielsen, you’re a villain, locking up immigrant children.”

In an interview with the Washington Examiner, Hrabar defended and encouraged the harassment of officials at dinner. She also said she was off government time and was exercising her First Amendment rights.

“If you see these people in public, you should remind them that they shouldn’t have peace,” Hrabar told The Examiner. “We aren’t the only ones who can do this. Anyone who sees Kirstjen Nielsen at dinner, anyone who sees anyone who works at DHS and ICE at dinner can confront them like this, and that’s what we hope this will inspire people to do.”

The Daily Caller News Foundation noted that, despite her claims of keeping her personal politics outside of her time as a DOJ employee, a look at Hrabar’s Twitter account, @allisongeroi, “features tweets during the workday openly celebrating her behavior” on June 19.

“Keeping families together in jail is not an acceptable solution,” Hrabar tweeted on June 20 at 1:56 p.m.

Following the protest, Hrabar tweeted that, “No one who has ever made their living terrorizing immigrants deserves peace. If you see one in a restaurant, at a movie, or in your neighborhood, remind them of that.”

Hrabar has worked at the DOJ since July 2016.

A Justice Department official, after being asked about Hrabar’s conduct, told the Daily Caller that she cannot comment on personnel issues.

