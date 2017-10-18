DOJ left American public in dark about probe of Russia-Clinton uranium deals

by WorldTribune Staff, October 18, 2017

The Department of Justice waited several years to investigate substantial evidence from the FBI of corruption and kickbacks involving former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s approval of selling 20 percent of U.S. uranium to Russia, a report said.

The Obama administration approved the uranium deal in 2010 “giving Moscow control of a large swath of American uranium,” The Hill reported on Oct. 17.

Meanwhile the Justice Dept. kept the public and Congress in the dark.

The FBI, the report said, gathered evidence that showed “Russian nuclear industry officials were engaged in bribery, kickbacks, extortion and money laundering designed to grow Vladimir Putin’s atomic energy business inside the United States.”

Citing FBI and court documents, the report said “Federal agents used a confidential U.S. witness working inside the Russian nuclear industry to gather extensive financial records, make secret recordings and intercept emails as early as 2009 that showed Moscow had compromised an American uranium trucking firm with bribes and kickbacks in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.”

An eyewitness account – backed by the documents – indicated “Russian nuclear officials had routed millions of dollars to the U.S. designed to benefit former President Bill Clinton’s charitable foundation during the time Secretary of State Hillary Clinton served on a government body that provided a favorable decision to Moscow,” The Hill report said.

“The racketeering scheme was conducted ‘with the consent of higher level officials’ in Russia who ‘shared the proceeds’ from the kickbacks, one agent declared in an affidavit years later.”

The Hill report continued: “Rather than bring immediate charges in 2010, however, the Department of Justice (DOJ) continued investigating the matter for nearly four more years, essentially leaving the American public and Congress in the dark about Russian nuclear corruption on U.S. soil during a period when the Obama administration made two major decisions benefiting Putin’s commercial nuclear ambitions.”

Breitbart News had reported previously that Hillary Clinton’s State Department was one of eight agencies to review and sign off on the uranium deal, but “Clinton was the only agency head whose family foundation received $145 million in donations from multiple people connected to the uranium deal, as reported by The New York Times.”

The head of the Russian government’s uranium company, Ian Telfer, made a secret $2.35 million foreign donation to the Clinton Foundation, as confirmed by the Times.

Bill Clinton also received a $500,000 speaking fee for a speech in Moscow paid for by a Kremlin-connected bank, reports the New Yorker.

“I’ve gotta pay our bills,” explained Bill Clinton.

