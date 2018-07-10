Documents: Not all ‘Unaccompanied Alien Children’ processed under Obama were innocents

by WorldTribune Staff, July 10, 2018

Thousands of so-called “Unaccompanied Alien Children” (UAC) processed during the Obama administration in 2014 included admitted murderers, rapists, drug smugglers and human traffickers, according to documents released in a report.

Judicial Watch announced on July 10 that it obtained documents via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request containing nearly 1,000 summaries of Significant Incident Reports (SIRs) from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The documents show that, in fiscal year 2014, there were 24,680 SIRs filed with the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

“The Obama administration presided over a humanitarian and public safety nightmare in its handling of ‘unaccompanied alien children,’ ” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

The incident reports included UACs admitting to murder, belonging to MS-13, threatening others with rape, admitting to drug smuggling, molesting other UACs and seriously assaulting other UACs or staff, Judicial Watch said.

The documents show other incidents included:

A male UAC cared for at the Heartland ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross) facility reported to staff that he had been “made to” kill three people by a drug cartel.

A male UAC housed at the KidsPeace shelter (apparently a reference to the KidsPeace facility in Bethlehem, Pennysylvania) reportedly told another male UAC there: “I am a rapist. I am going to rape you.”

A male UAC in the care of Heartland ICRC reported that he was an MS-13 gang member who had been selling drugs. He told social workers that “the reason the gang members made the kids use drugs was to get them addicted.”

A female UAC at the Sandy Pines (Jupiter, Florida) facility attacked a staff member with a chair after being told to stop inappropriate sexual behavior toward another female UAC. After being restrained, she threatened to stab an unidentified person with a knife she kept in her room. The report concludes by saying, “UAC will continue to work on identifying and implementing coping skills to manage her mood.”

A male UAC at a Baptist Child and Family Services (BCFS) shelter in Baytown, Texas said he’d worked as a human smuggler, charging $6,000-$8,000 per person he crossed into the United States.

The documents also reported incidents of UACs who were raped and/or molested en route to the United States and examples of U.S. Government contractors and employees allegedly abusing, assaulting or having sexual relationships with UACs, Judicial Watch said.

