‘Disgraceful’: Trump slams ‘political’ appeals court hearing on travel ban

by WorldTribune Staff, February 8, 2017

A federal court hearing on his immigration travel ban, the audio of which was carried live on national television, turned into a “political” and “disgraceful” show that marked a “sad day” for the United States, President Donald Trump said on Feb. 8.

The president’s comments came the morning after a roughly hour-long hearing during which three judges on the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit expressed skepticism about the arguments of a Justice Department lawyer defending Trump’s executive order.

Addressing a conference of police chiefs, Trump told the crowd he had listened to the Feb. 7 hearing with dismay: “I won’t say the court was biased. But so political,” he said.

“I listened to lawyers on both sides last night, they were talking about things that had nothing to do with it.

“It’s so sad when you read something so perfectly written and so clear to anybody. I watched last night in amazement and I heard things I couldn’t believe.”

Trump continued: “I don’t ever want to call a court biased so I won’t call it biased, and we haven’t had a decision yet, but courts seem to be so political. But it would be so great for our system if they could read something and do what’s right.”

