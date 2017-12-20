Disney World unveils Trump animatronic that ‘looks like Jon Voight’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 20, 2017

Early reviews say Disney World is spot on with the hand gestures of its new animatronic President Donald Trump, and Disney does use his actual voice, but something is off with robo-Trump’s appearance.

A slew of posts to Twitter on Dec. 18 said the animatronic looks more like actor Jon Voight than Trump.

“This looks like Jon Voight playing Donald Trump in The Hall of Presidents display.”

“It’s weird how the Trump robot at the Hall of Presidents is Trump from an HBO movie five years from now where he’s played by Jon Voight.”

Others tweeted that the animatronic more closely resembles the Biff Tannen character from “Back to the Future: Part 2”, or Angela Landsbury, or even looks more like Hillary Clinton than Trump.

“It kind of looks like they were already making a Hillary then heard the news and had to change it to a Trump.”

The Magic Kingdom opened up its refurbished Hall of Presidents for a sneak peek on Dec. 18 ahead of its official debut on Dec. 19.

The new “Trump” is said to feature “the latest advances in technology that enable smoother and more lifelike movements,” according to the official Disney Parks Blog.

Disney did confirm that Trump recorded his own dialogue to be spoken by his animatronic likeness.

Following an introduction from animatronic George Washington, Trump’s likeness recites his oath of office before launching into a minute-long speech.

“From the beginning, America has been a nation defined by its people,” says Disney’s “Trump,” who is dressed in his signature tie and unbuttoned jacket. “At our founding, it was the American people who rose up to defend our freedoms and win our independence.”

“Above all, to be American is to be an optimist – to believe that we can always do better – and that the best days of our great nation are still ahead of us,” robo-Trump says.

“It’s a privilege to serve as the President of the United States, to stand here among so many great leaders of our past, and to work on behalf of the American people.”

A clip of animatronic Trump, via WDWMagic, can be seen here

