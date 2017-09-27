DirecTV offers refunds to customers angry over NFL anthem protests

by WorldTribune Staff, September 27, 2017

DirecTV, in an unprecedented move, will give refunds to some subscribers to its NFL Sunday Ticket who seek to cancel their viewing packages over NFL players’ national anthem protests.

The Wall Street Journal reported that it spoke with DirecTV customer service representatives and customers who received refunds and Bloomberg also confirmed the move with representatives.

DirecTV usually has a no-cancellation policy for the NFL Sunday Ticket, a product of parent company AT&T.

The price of the package, which allows fans to get out-of-market games, is about $280.

On Sept. 24, some 180 players chose not to stand for the national anthem, while three teams – the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks – did not go to the sideline for the anthem.

On Sept. 25, the Dallas Cowboys, joined by team owner Jerry Jones, knelt before the playing of the national anthem in their game against the Arizona Cardinals.

President Donald Trump said on Sept. 27 that he has spoken with Jones and the owner had suggested his players will stand for the national anthem.

