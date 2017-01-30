Democrats to get remedial education on how to talk with ordinary people

by WorldTribune Staff, January 30, 2017

Sandwiched between their urban power cores of New York and Los Angeles is a vast nation of people with whom, analysts say, the Democratic Party needs clues on how to interact.

Rational Democrats have realized that has to change. On Feb. 2, Democratic members of Congress and several liberal operatives will gather at a retreat in Shepherdstown, West Virginia to learn “how to converse with regular people,” according to a report by Politico.

Democrats on the Hillary Clinton bandwagon in 2016 have been faulted for failing to connect with working-class white voters, who were more concerned about jobs and the economy than the social justice issues pushed by the party’s left.

Donald Trump was able to win over many union members who normally vote the Democratic line.

At the retreat, several liberal honchos – including David Brock, Center for American Progress CEO Neera Tanden, and Priorities USA CEO Guy Cecil – are slated to speak to Democratic lawmakers.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia had earlier moderated a session described as a “discussion with Trump voters,” according to a draft schedule of the retreat that Politico obtained.

One session focused on “speaking to those who feel invisible in rural America.” Two others were titled “Listening to those feel unheard” and “Rising America – They feel unheard too.”

“Many of the events were geared toward understanding Trump voters and how to convert them to support Democrats in 2018,” the report said.

Democrats will learn quickly whether their “outreach” to “ordinary people” is working.

In the 2018 elections, Manchin and nine other Democratic senators are up for re-election in states won by President Donald Trump. The election could potentially swing the balance of power further in favor of the GOP or give Democrats control once again.

