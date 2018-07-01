Crisis: Trump approval rate up 10 percent among Hispanics, 4 percent among Democrats

by WorldTribune Staff, July 1, 2018

U.S. President Donald Trump’s approval rating jumped to 47 percent in June in large part due to a shocking 10 percent increase in support from Hispanic voters, a poll showed.

The findings raised new questions about the credibility of the heavily anti-Trump mainstream media.

“That growing support among Latinos would surely surprise many Trump critics in Washington and the legacy media, who remain fixated on border issues,” political analyst Steve Cortes wrote for RealClearPolitics.

“So intense is their hysteria regarding border enforcement that people like former CIA Director Michael Hayden compared our detention policies to the Auschwitz concentration camp in a tweet and MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch proclaimed on ‘Morning Joe’ that ALL Trump voters are essentially Nazis,” Cortes wrote.

The new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released exclusively to The Hill showed a 2 point increase in support for the president compared to May.

Trump’s approval rating also rose by 6 points among Republicans and by 4 points among Democrats compared to May’s poll.

The president’s approval rating fell by 4 percentage points among independents, and 53 percent of those polled hold an unfavorable view of him.

A strong economy and Trump’s summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un appeared to be major contributors to the increase in support.

Fifty-nine percent of Americans approve of the way the government is handling its relationship with North Korea, and three-quarters backed Trump’s decision meet with Kim.

The Harvard/Harris poll found 45 percent of registered voters would vote for a Democrat for Congress if the election was held today, compared to 36 percent who would cast their ballot for a Republican.

A slight plurality of 38 percent would be more likely to vote for a Democrat if a Democratic House majority would impeach Trump, a 6 point gain from May, the poll found. Thirty-five percent of registered voters would not change their vote based on that possibility, while it would make 27 percent less likely to back a Democrat.

