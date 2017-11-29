Consumer Financial Protection Bureau staff donated in favor of Democrats, 593 to 1

by WorldTribune Staff, November 28, 2017

Just how deeply partisan can one U.S. federal government agency be?

Consider the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

The CFPB is now under scrutiny by the Trump administration “which feels it is wasting taxpayer’s money and not returning much for their investment,” Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted in a Nov. 27 report.

Workers at the agency, which was created in 2010 as part of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, have made 593 donations to Democrats – and one to Republicans.

“While a partisan tilt towards Democrats within a federal agency is not remarkable, the overwhelming tilt within the CFPB shows the extreme partisan and ideological tilt of the agency,” said one agency observer.

Research of donor records on the OpenSecrets website maintained by the Center for Responsive Politics revealed that “Hillary Clinton was the dominant recipient of tens of thousands of dollars from CFPB workers, followed by President Obama and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who had a huge role in creating the agency,” Bedard wrote.

CFPB employees, records show, have given $114,859.61 to various Democrats and Democratic committees, including $46,611 to Hillary Clinton, $19,988 to Obama, $13,190 to Warren and $10,075 to Democratic campaign committees.

The one that went to the GOP? A thousand bucks to Mitt Romney.

President Donald Trump on Nov. 27 named budget director Mick Mulvaney acting director of the CFPB after the outgoing director tried to elevate his deputy to the top job.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments