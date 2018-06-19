Congressmen at Judiciary hearing blast ‘explicit’ DOJ bias

by WorldTribune Staff, June 19, 2018

There is insurmountable evidence of bias on the part of the FBI and Department of Justice against President Donald Trump, members of the Senate Judiciary Committee said on June 18. Rep. Trey Gowdy followed up with withering questions for Inspector General Michael Horowitz at the House Judiciary Committee. See below:

Citing the report released last week by Horowitz, Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, Iowa Republican, said FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok and former FBI Attorney Lisa Page, Strzok’s lover, “would still be there today” had Horowitz not uncovered the lovers’ anti-Trump emails.

“If the evidence had not been discovered, the pair would still be investigating the Trump campaign,” Grassley said. “They would still be texting about how they despised President Trump and everyone who voted for him. They would still be plotting about how to use their official positions to, ‘stop him.’ ”

Grassley said that “most of the time, evidence of political bias is not so explicit. The details in this report confirm what the American people have suspected all along. Hillary Clinton got the kid-glove treatment.”

In a June 18 report, investigative journalist Sara Carter noted that Grassley cited examples of differences in the Clinton and Trump investigations:

Then-FBI Director James Comey publicly exonerated Clinton before 17 key witnesses were interviewed.

No one seriously thinks Robert Mueller would plan a press conference to exonerate Trump before his investigators’ work is done.

A low-level Clinton IT worker lied to the FBI twice about destroying records under subpoena and got immunity.

A low-level Trump campaign associate provided the wrong date for a conversation with a professor and got charged with lying to the FBI.

Clinton’s lawyers and aides who improperly held classified information got carefully crafted agreements to limit searches of their computers by consent.

Trump’s lawyers and former aides got raided and hauled before grand juries.

Grassley went on to say that “The FBI has managed to promote a culture that winks at unauthorized disclosures to the press but punishes legally-protected whistleblowing. It stiff-arms Congressional oversight to hide embarrassing facts, while it leaks self-serving tidbits to friendly reporters bearing gifts. Director (Christopher) Wray has quite a mess to clean up.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, called on Horowitz to investigate whether former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe attended a meeting with Strzok and Page during which they discussed in a text an “insurance policy” against Trump if he were to become president.

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office – that there’s no way he gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk,” Strzok texted on Aug. 15, 2016. “It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

Horowitz said he believes “Andy” is in reference to McCabe. Horowitz noted that Strzok said McCabe was at the meeting with him, but McCabe said he could not recall the meeting.

Wray said the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility is in the process of investigating agents and “will hold every person accountable.”

