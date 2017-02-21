Comment: Welcome to the (ice) Cold Civil War

Special to WorldTribune, February 21, 2017

By Chris Farrell, Judicial Watch

You studied the American Civil War in school. Some of you are old enough – like me – to have lived through the Cold War.

Americans today face a Cold Civil War.

Armed groups are not yet engaged in open combat – but the country is fracturing in dramatic ways – sometimes overly dramatic . . . there are media figures in front of television cameras in a near-perpetual state of fear and anxiety — and they hope to contaminate you with the same hysteria. Don’t fall for it.

We’ve got a divided country – the “Coastal Party” of the recently defeated Hillary Clinton – N.Y., LA and a cluster of other urban centers – versus the rest of the United States. Clinton won approximately 487 counties to President Trump racking up 2,626 counties nationwide.

It’s not just Republican vs Democrat or Conservative vs Liberal. It’s Establishment vs Them.

Here are a couple of great examples:

Just yesterday, Bill Kristol – a leading NeoCon and founder of the Weekly Standard magazine posted to Twitter: “Obviously strongly prefer normal democratic and constitutional politics. But if it comes to it, prefer the deep state to the Trump state.”

While Chuck Todd, the so-called “political director” of NBC, Tweeted in response to President Trump’s press conference: “This not a laughing matter. I’m sorry, delegitimizing the press is un-American.”

That’s quite a convergence, isn’t it? Bill Kristol and Chuck Todd. One openly rejects our republican form of government – the other claims that the just-elected President of the United States is “un-American” – because he vigorously refuted false and misleading press reports. So much for the Constitution and the First Amendment.

Another true anecdote from the last week: A good friend’s spouse is an attorney here in Washington for a government agency. There was a large conference of several agencies concerning resource management. Each of the conference speakers used President Trump as the punch line to some joke, snide remark, satirical jab or complaint.

In a sterling example of Washington, DC group-think – the audience dutifully chuckled and clapped like trained seals. Condescension and disdain for the President hung heavily in the room.

One brave woman had the temerity to ask a pointed question about implementing President Trump’s policies. A thundering silence came over the conference room. Throat clearing ensued. The conference speaker spent some time examining his shoes. I guess one just doesn’t do those things in official Washington.

Put those examples into context against the reckless disclosure of communications intelligence information aimed at destroy President Trump’s national security advisor: Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn.

We’re supposed to believe that anonymous government officials care SO MUCH for the nation’s security that they will expose highly classified, compartmented information against the former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency?

Where were these brave anonymous souls when Hillary Clinton used a compromised outlaw server for four years – or sold the Russians 20 percent of the nation’s uranium? Tough question, huh?

This is all part of a political smear job by various elements of the Washington establishment who are rightly terrified of President Trump and the house cleaning – or swamp draining – that he has promised.

In my professional experience, it has always proven true that “desperate people do desperate things.” There are many desperate people in the Washington Establishment. They are staging a cold civil war. The ‘soft coup’ I discussed recently is just one campaign in the war. They will go to virtually any lengths to maintain the status quo and the public corruption that erodes our Constitution. Count on Judicial Watch to fight for you every step of the way.

Chris Farrell is Director of Research and Investigation at Judicial Watch.

