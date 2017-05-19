Comment: No, the Democrats have not changed and are not open to reason

by WorldTribune Staff, May 18, 2017

Conservatives haven’t fought the Left hard enough “because we keep thinking they will change and be open to reason,” columnist James Lewis wrote for American Thinker.

But Democrats only have one playbook – “and they never stop following it,” Lewis wrote in an op-ed published on May 17.

“Democrats acted in close collusion with the Soviet Union when Lenin, Stalin, and all the other Red totalitarians were in power,” Lewis wrote. “In some cases, leftists betrayed U.S. national security secrets to the Soviets, the most famous being the atom bomb secrets.

“Today, Democrats are accusing Donald Trump of plotting with Vladimir Putin to steal an election. They have convinced themselves that Trump is giving away national security secrets, right in the Oval Office.”

When conservatives were critical of the Soviet Union during the Cold War, “they were viciously slandered by liberals,” Lewis wrote.

“Americans in the Cold War always had two great enemies: the Soviet Empire and the domestic Left. If you doubt it, look back at Vietnam, Korea, and other big flare-ups in the Cold War. The Left was always 100 percent predictable.”

Lewis continued: “If Democrats had a conscience, it would sink them from their weight of guilt. Fortunately, their media dominance can block out a whole century of pro-totalitarian agitation and propaganda. The Left is utterly deaf, dumb, and blind, most of all to their own guilty collusion with Marxist totalitarianism wherever it spread.”

Now, as Trump and Putin work together to defeat today’s top global threats, “the Dems are accusing the president of ratting to the Russians.”

When former President Barack Obama embarked on his “blame America” tour, “he never, ever blamed himself. Or the Left,” Lewis wrote. “Even though the left killed 100 million people in the 20th century, according to Marxist historians.

Obama “will never apologize to Egypt’s President Sisi for overthrowing his predecessor, Hosni Mubarak, and installing a Muslim Brotherhood stooge instead. Today, Sisi is still in a civil war with the Brotherhood in the Sinai Desert and Gaza. Obama took the side of the Moobers against Sisi, and in Syria and Libya, he took the side of Al Qaida.”

Lewis noted that, when Communism first swept European universities, a wise man remarked: “These people think they are physicians to society, when they are only the disease.”

When leftists “were discredited after the 1940s and ’50s, they just went into hiding to come back in the 1960s,” Lewis wrote. “They are a stubborn virus, and they prey especially on the young and historically ignorant. They have turned our universities upside-down with malice aforethought.

“Nobody in Russia and China seriously wants to bring leftism back. They are still suffering from the effects. But in many Western universities, the toxic doctrine of violent utopianism is being preached, along with violent jihadism (which is another utopian cult belief).

“We failed to stop them when the virus was still controllable. Let’s hope the administration can appoint enough constitutionalist judges to help us return to a free and open society.”

