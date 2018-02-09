Comey’s $2 million book deal: Did the FBI approve publication?

by WorldTribune Staff, February 9, 2018

Flatiron Books, the publisher of former FBI Director James Comey’s upcoming book, said the fired director explores “what good, ethical leadership looks like, and how it drives sound decisions.”

A government watchdog group wants to know if Comey, who received a reported $2 million advance for “Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership”, was given a “special deal from his friends in the FBI.”

Judicial Watch has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit seeking all records of communications between the FBI and Comey relating to the book and records of forms completed by Comey relating to the requirement for pre-publication review by the FBI.

“Former FBI agents and officials intending to write books concerning their tenure are customarily required to submit the entire transcript for pre-publication review,” Judicial Watch noted.

“Mr. Comey seems to have protected status for any misconduct and we want to know if he had a special deal for his book from his friends in the FBI,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “The Deep State is in cover-up mode. The FBI, DOJ, and the Special Counsel are stonewalling our requests for Comey documents.”

Flatiron Books moved up the release date of Comey’s book from May 1 to April 17 because there is reportedly a demand for Comey to be heard amid an “urgent conversation” about the FBI, The Associated Press reported on Feb. 7.

