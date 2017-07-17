Columnist: Al Gore got rich by scaring ‘little kids witless’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 17, 2017

None of Al Gore’s many apocalyptic climate scenarios have materialized, yet the former U.S. vice president has become a very rich man via that very scaremongering, a columnist for The Daily Telegraph wrote.

“Any normal person with such a woeful record of accuracy as Gore would be ashamed to show his face,” Miranda Devine wrote for the Telegraph’s July 16 edition.

“Eleven years after his Inconvenient Truth movie scared little kids witless, his warnings of climate armageddon have come to nothing.”

The scaremongering continues in Gore’s new movie – An Inconvenient Sequel.

“I feel so scared” a young Asian man in one scene cries.

In Australia last week, Devine noted that Gore claimed Mother Nature was “screaming” and the world would ­descend into chaos “unless we buy his snake oil.”

“Silly Labor premiers bought that snake oil last week, pledging alongside the grinning Gore that Victoria, Queensland, the ACT and South Australia would embrace renewables to produce zero net emissions by 2050,” Devine wrote.

“They haven’t learned the lesson from SA’s extreme green experiment with renewable energy that has produced nothing but crippling blackouts and the highest electricity prices in the world.”

Gore had told us in his first movie that “unless we take drastic measures the world would reach a point of no return within 10 years.”

“Wrong,” Devine wrote. “In fact the world has just been through almost 20 years in which there has been a hiatus in global warming, even as carbon dioxide has increased: an ‘inconvenient pause’ as some wags put it.”

People around the world “are waking up to the fact that their leaders have been crying wolf, while their electricity bills go through the roof. Australia’s prosperity is built on the reams of cheap, abundant fossil fuel under our feet, and yet green zealots have forced us into an energy crisis.”





Devine continued: “But when Liberal backbencher Craig Kelly last week pointed out the logical fact that Australians will die because of high power bills, he was slammed as a ‘scaremonger’ by the very people who worship at Al Gore’s feet.”

And South Australia “is pretending that the world’s biggest battery built at huge taxpayer expense by another global green huckster, Elon Musk, is going to save the day.”

Coal “is nowhere near obsolete,” Devine wrote, citing the Australian Minerals Council which points out that coal is the world’s leading source of electricity and will be until at least 2040.

“In our region countries are busy building new clean coal plants. In East Asia alone 1,250 new plants are under construction or planned,” Devine wrote.

“Yet in the past eight years in Australia not a single new baseload coal or gas generation unit has been built. That has to change.”

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull “has now come around to that realization,” Devine noted.

Turnbull told the Liberal National Party state convention in Brisbane: “Those people who say coal and other fossil fuels have no future are delusional.”

