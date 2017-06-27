CNN and the truth: Project Veritas tells the rest of the story

by WorldTribune Staff, June 27, 2017

CNN is pushing a Russia narrative it knows to be mostly fabricated because “Trump is good for business,” a CNN producer said.

Project Veritas released a hidden-camera video showing the producer, John Bonfield, admitting: “I mean, it’s mostly bullshit right now. Like, we don’t have any giant proof.”

Bonfield confirms that the driving factor for the Trump-Russia narrative at CNN is ratings:

“It’s a business, people are like the media has an ethical phssssss…All the nice cutesy little ethics that used to get talked about in journalism school you’re just like, that’s adorable. That’s adorable. This is a business.”

According to Bonfield, business is booming at CNN because “Trump is good for business right now.”

Bonifield went on to explain that the instructions come straight from the top, citing CEO Jeff Zucker.

“Just to give you some context, President Trump pulled out of the climate accords and for a day and a half we covered the climate accords. And the CEO of CNN (Jeff Zucker) said in our internal meeting, he said good job everybody covering the climate accords, but we’re done with that, let’s get back to Russia.”

Bonifield also acknowledged: “I haven’t seen any good enough evidence to show that the president committed a crime. I just feel like they don’t really have it but they want to keep digging. And so I think the president is probably right to say, like, look you are witch hunting me. You have no smoking gun, you have no real proof.”

James O’Keefe of Project Veritas said that “to report not on facts, but instead on narratives that yield high ratings, is exactly the definition of fake news. We said we are going after the media, and there is a lot more to come.”

The release of the video comes amid a fake news scandal that led to the resignation of three CNN reporters. The reporters exited after CNN was forced to retract a story that wrongfully connected a Russian investment company to individuals tied to President Donald Trump.

As a result, senior-level CNN officials are said to have sent word company-wide that any stories mentioning Trump and Russia in the same sentence had to be vetted and approved.

View the Project Veritas video here

