CNN analyst: Women’s march ‘wasn’t about women’

January 22, 2017

The Women’s March on Washington really wasn’t about women at all, a CNN analyst said.

“It’s not about women, it’s about liberalism,” Bakari Sellers said of the Jan. 21 march.

Sellers and Concerned Women for America CEO Penny Nance had been arguing about the inclusiveness of the march when Sellers made the observation.

Nance said the Jan. 21 event shouldn’t have been “called a women’s march,” because pro-life women were not allowed to participate.

That’s when Sellers laughed and corrected Nance, saying it wasn’t about women at all.

“The Democratic Party is hollowed out. We did lose 1,000 seats. We did lose governor’s mansions, no question about it,” Sellers said. “The fact is that people came out today in something that we haven’t seen in this country or around this world in a very long period of time. This is not anti-Trump. This is pro-America.”

Nance responded by saying the march was not inclusive to all women, bringing up the March for Life that occurs each year in D.C.

“March for Life, been going on for 43 years, will have about, 400,000, 500,000, next weekend,” Nance said. “[I] will need all of you back here to have the same conversation next weekend, because that [March for Life] is ignored on a regular basis. This is not new.”

Katie Hopkins, writing for Daily Mail online, said that “perhaps a more suitable venue” for the march “would be outside the Saudi embassy, where the silencing of women is all the rage. To be fair to Trump, I have not heard the silencing of females or women playing dead in his 100 day plan.”

Hopkins continued: “For all my jibes, there was something truly impressive about the sheer scale of the crowds, the enormous number of women and men, filling the streets of Washington in a noisy bubbling ribbon of pink and placards.

“But it is an army lacking a common purpose. Lacking a common cause. Every one of them wielding a placard for a different grudge they bear. Many unable to give a coherent reason for being there. Most at odds with the placards they carried. Many cross a woman didn’t win.

“But simply being a woman is not enough.

“This was a march defined by gender, not purpose – much like Clinton’s campaign. And a march where the meaningless drivel of the speakers was matched by the lack of a clear aim of those marching.”

