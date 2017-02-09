CNBC perplexed by ‘surprising’ European poll on Muslim migration

by WorldTribune Staff, February 9, 2017

CNBC on Feb. 8 said it was shocked by a recent survey of 10 European nations which revealed strong, continent-wide opposition to Muslim migration.

Readers who have followed the European migrant crisis is well aware of the outrage across the continent sparked by the open door policy to Muslim refugees that led to several mass casualty terror attacks and a massive increase in sexual assaults.

Related: Poll taken before Trump order found most Europeans support ban on migration from Muslim-majority countries, Feb. 8, 2017

But many American media organizations have been focused on the news cycle stateside.

“Not everyone in Europe is welcoming Muslim migrants with open arms,” a CNBC narrator said on a video embedded in the online article about the survey. “A surprising number of Europeans are in favor of a Muslim immigration ban.”

The survey, conducted by the Royal Institute of International Affairs (also known as Chatham House), asked if “all further migration from mainly Muslim countries should be stopped.”

An average of 55 percent of respondents across the 10 countries agreed. Only one in five respondents said they wanted Muslim migration to continue.

“If the globalist activists posing as journalists in the mainstream media ever bothered to cover the Muslim migrant crisis in Europe honestly, these survey results wouldn’t come as a shock,” Edmund Kozak wrote for PoliZette on Feb. 8.

Seven of the nine terrorists involved in the 2015 attacks in Paris slipped through the country’s borders by using fake Syrian passports and posing as migrants.

At least three of the terrorists who took part in the March 22, 2016 attacks in Brussels had posed as refugees and entered Europe via Greece and the Balkans route, the Greek government confirmed.

According to Kozak’s report, on Feb. 5 five German girls between the ages of 12 and 14 were molested by two Muslim asylum seekers, aged 23 and 34, in the town of Bad Oldesloe. The police report on the incident said that the victims were “touched under water.”

“Sex crimes committed by Muslim migrants in swimming pools have become so widespread in countries like Germany and Sweden that it can accurately be described as an epidemic, and have led some pools to institute extra security and even sex-segregation in some instances,” Kozak wrote.

In March, 2016, Gatestone Institute researcher Ingrid Carlqvist identified at least 28 instances of rape or sexual assault at Swedish public swimming pools in 2015 and the first two months of 2016.

“This is to say nothing of the hundreds of sexual assaults and rapes carried out by unassimilated migrants in Europe outside of public pools,” Kozak wrote.

“But the average American who relies on the mainstream media to report on these crimes doesn’t know about these shocking details, because the mainstream media dare not report them.”

According to Kozak’s report, in the past 12 months, CNBC has published just 17 articles focusing on the Muslim migrant crisis and “not a single one of those articles details the shockingly high number of violent and sexual crimes committed by Muslim migrants in Europe.”

A Swedish police officer recently took to Facebook to vent his frustration with the migrant violence he deals with on a daily basis.

“Here we go; this is what I’ve handled from Monday-Friday this week: rape, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, rape-assault and rape, extortion, blackmail, assault, violence against police, threats to police, drug crime, drugs, crime, felony, attempted murder, rape again, extortion again and ill-treatment,” wrote Peter Springare.

“Suspected perpetrators; Ali Mohammed, Mahmod, Mohammed, Mohammed Ali, again, again, again. Christopher … what, is it true? Yes, a Swedish name snuck in on the edges of a drug crime. Mohammed, Mahmod Ali, again and again,” Springare added.

“If you can’t discuss the problem of crime among immigrants without somebody attributing it to racist propaganda, we are in deep trouble,” Springare wrote. “The problem is that nobody wants to talk about this.”

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments