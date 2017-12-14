Clinton deal allowed removal of ‘physical files,’ logs, ‘Muslim engagement’ documents

by WorldTribune Staff, December 14, 2017

Then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and top aide Huma Abedin were allowed to remove electronic and physical records by claiming they were “personal” materials and “unclassified, non-record materials,” according to State Department records obtained by a government watchdog group.

The records, obtained in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by Judicial Watch, also show that Abedin was allowed to take five boxes of “physical files” out of the State Department that included records described as “Muslim Engagement Documents.”

“We already know the Obama State Department let Hillary Clinton steal and then delete her government emails, which included classified information. But these new records show that was only part of the scandal,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

“These new documents show the Obama State Department had a deal with Hillary Clinton to hide her calls logs and schedules, which would be contrary to FOIA and other laws. When are the American people going to get an honest investigation of the Clinton crimes?”

According to Judicial Watch, the State Department documents include a list of official and personal calls and schedules that Clinton removed, which carry a special notation that the documents were not to be made public records.

“The originals of some Clinton documents were retained, such as the call logs and schedules. For other records, including material that predates Clinton’s tenure, there is no indication that a copy was made. The most significant of these are her personal correspondence and gift binders, which could reflect Clinton Foundation and Clinton Global Initiative ties,” Judicial Watch said.

The records also contain a list of materials removed by Clinton that were accumulated by Robert Russo, Clinton’s then-special assistant, including PDFs of Clinton’s “correspondence in response to gifts … thank you and acknowledgements,” as well as other records, Judicial Watch said.

