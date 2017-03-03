Chuck Schumer, Vladimir Putin and Russia’s Lukoil

by WorldTribune Staff, March 3, 2017

Chuck Schumer is one of the cavalcade of Democrats fueling the outrage over the alleged Russia-Trump connection.

Schumer is one of several Democrats who has called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign for his reported meetings with the Russian ambassador.

In 2003, however, it was the New York senator who was sharing a smile and a Krispy Kreme with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Schumer was photographed welcoming Putin to New York City as Russian oil company Lukoil opened a gas station in Manhattan.

“When I showed the president of Russia a Krispy Kreme doughnut and he ate it and said it was good, that was one of the more surreal moments I’ve had in politics,” Schumer said.

Schumer also said a special prosecutor should be appointed to conduct a probe into Russian involvement in the presidential election, and “to discover if the investigation has already been compromised” by Sessions’ alleged conduct.

