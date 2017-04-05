China continues to fuel growing Korean crisis; Misled world on coal imports

Special to WorldTribune.com

North Korea will figure prominently in President Donald Trump’s summit in South Florida this week with China’s Xi Jinping.

By Geostrategy-Direct

China is once again abrogating its promises and obligation to implement international sanction regimes against Pyongyang.

Beijing has continued its illicit trade with North Korea, allowing the Kim regime to obtain the much-needed cash with which to develop its nuclear and missile programs.

In February alone, China paid North Korea at least $650,000 for imports of gold, silver, copper and zinc minerals. All of these items are on the list of banned commodities for trade involving North Korea, according to a report by Voice of America.

But more tellingly, China announced on Feb. 18 its decision to stop all import of coal from North Korea to punish Pyongyang’s continuing tests of nuclear and missile devices.

But that was not carried out even according to China’s own statistics.

