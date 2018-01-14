Chelsea Manning set for U.S. Senate run in Maryland

by WorldTribune Staff, January 14, 2018

Chelsea Manning has filed to run as a Democrat for a U.S. Senate seat in Maryland.

Manning, 30, is challenging two-term Sen. Ben Cardin in the June primary. Manning’s filing was received Jan. 11, according to Federal Election Commission records.

In 2013, the ex-army intelligence analyst formerly known as Bradley Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison for releasing more than 700,000 classified military documents and battlefield videos to WikiLeaks.

During her imprisonment, Manning battled for and won the right to start hormone treatment.

Before leaving office last year, President Barack Obama granted Manning clemency.

In January 2017, President Donald Trump tweeted: “Ungrateful TRAITOR Chelsea Manning, who should never have been released from prison, is now calling President Obama a weak leader. Terrible!”

Cardin, 74, is the senior Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He was first elected to the Senate in 2006.

Cardin spokeswoman Sue Walitsky, without speaking about Manning directly, said Cardin “is looking forward to a vigorous debate of the issues and a robust conversation with Maryland voters.”

