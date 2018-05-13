Charlotte, NC parents started nationwide protest against ‘pornographic’ sex-ed

by WorldTribune Staff, May 13, 2018

A movement to protest what it calls “pornographic” sex education, which was launched in Charlotte, North Carolina, spread to 16 cities in four nations and resulted in the Sex Ed Sit Out last month.

Regina Young, a Sex Ed Sit Out organizer and parent in North Carolina’s Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, told The Washington Times that the rally was held to protest a campaign by pro-choice and gay rights organizations to “force their ideologies on children through public education.”

At the Sex Ed Sit Out in Charlotte, Tami Fitzgerald, executive director of the NC Values Coalition, said the rhetoric about bullying is a “Trojan horse” to give the gay rights movement “complete access to our kids in public schools.”

“About a year ago this time, we began receiving phone calls from parents, teachers and counselors in CMS, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools,” Fitzgerald said. “They were saying, ‘Please help us. You cannot believe what they are teaching our children in public schools.’ ”

The Rev. Franklin Graham wrote in a Facebook post supporting the Sex Ed Sit Out that “Your children are in danger of being exposed to ‘Pornography 101’ under the guise of sex education in many schools. Today some parents across the country are pulling their students out in protest of the sexualized school curriculum being promoted by the progressive agenda. Know what is being taught in your child’s school and be prepared to walk out. I encourage you to be involved, know what’s going on, and let your voice be heard.”

The rally cited Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider, and the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBT advocacy group, as contributing to the writing of sex education curricula that schools across the nation have adopted.

Part of that curricula, Sex Ed Sit Out organizers said, is a pamphlet called “Welcoming Schools” that is being pushed to elementary school educators as a guide to prevent “bias-based bullying.”

Young told the Washington Times that forcing radical sex education on children is a “form of bullying” itself.

“This is not about bullying,” she said. “We already have a policy against bullying. Why can a school teach and promote a sexual agenda to our children and violate our parental rights, giving permission to more of what’s happening and what happened to my daughter? It is not acceptable.”

Welcoming Schools includes a list of books that promote gay and transgender rights, the Times report said. Two of the books on the list, “Red: A Crayon’s Story,” about a blue crayon that identifies as a red crayon, and “Jacob’s New Dress,” about a boy who wants to wear a dress to school, were read to kindergarten students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Fitzgerald said.

According to the Sit Out’s website, rallies were also held on April 23 in Calgary, Alberta; Mulgrave, Australia; Bloomington, Indiana; and London.

Laura-Lynn Thompson attended a Sex Ed Sit Out rally outside of the Parliament building in Victoria, British Columbia.

“We have had enough, and we’re not going to take it anymore,” Thompson told the Washington Times. “Canada is a nation that has a Charter of Rights, which include freedom of religion and freedom of conscience. Our rights have been trampled by the sex-ed curriculum in our schools.”

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments