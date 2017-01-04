California braces for Trump by hiring former Attorney General Holder

by WorldTribune Staff, January 4, 2017

California has hired former Attorney General Eric Holder to help fight legal battles the state envisions arising from what it says is the “clear and present danger” posed by the Trump administration.

“Having the former attorney general of the United States brings us a lot of firepower in order to prepare to safeguard the values of the people of California,” Kevin de Leon, the Democratic leader of the state Senate, said. “This means we are very, very serious.”

De Leon said Holder will help defend California in legal fights the state expects on issues including the environment, immigration and criminal justice.

California Democrats moved to get Holder on board after watching Trump assemble his cabinet, de Leon said.

“It was very clear that it wasn’t just campaign rhetoric,” he said. “He was surrounding himself with people who are a very clear and present danger to the economic prosperity of California.”

California Gov. Jerry Brown expects the state will battle the Trump White House over any attempt to enforce stringent measures aimed at immigrants and intends to challenge the administration on climate change issues as well.

The Democratic Party controls two-thirds of both the Assembly and the Senate in California. Every statewide elected official is a Democrat.

Holder said in a statement that he is “confident that our expertise across a wide array of federal legal and regulatory issues will be a great resource to the Legislature.”

