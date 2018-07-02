Bulgarian PM blames Merkel’s green light for influx; Sanitation, ‘social cohesion’ overwhelmed on Greek island

by WorldTribune Staff, July 2, 2018

The European Union’s external borders should be immediately closed and illegals currently in Europe should be detained and deported, Bulgaria’s prime minister said.

Bulgaria will not accept any plan aimed at sending migrants back to the first EU state they arrived in, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said following last week’s mini-summit on migration.

“Let’s face it: Greece, Italy and Bulgaria let the migrants through, and they went to Germany,” Borissov said.

“That’s how the countries of Western Europe were flooded with migrants, and that’s why they want to send some of them back.”

Borissov said the illegals would not have crossed into Bulgarian territory in the first place if German Chancellor Angela Merkel had not issued an open invitation for them to come.

The Bulgarian leader said he would not accept tens of thousands of migrants being sent back to his country without an agreement to detain them.

“Angela Merkel may ask for bilateral agreements [on other EU member-states taking back migrants] when the EU external borders are securely and entirely closed… Before they send them back, they should first agree that we build prisons and hold them there,” Borissov said.

Meanwhile, the European migrant crisis is escalating tensions on the Greek island of Lesbos, where thousands of migrants are being held in camps. Currently, one in three inhabitants of Lesbos are migrants.

Nikos Trakellis, the leader of the community of Moria, warned that frustrated citizens may try and take the law “into their own hands.”

“This does not go any further,” Trakellis said, according to the Greek newspaper Proto Thema. “From 2015 we live through the constant destruction of our village.”

Trakellis said sanitary facilities on the island were not able to handle the influx of migrants living at the camp in Moria.

“The sewage is poured into the nearby torrents and ends up in the sea passing through our property. Garbage everywhere, dirt and mosquitoes. Every concept of life in the village has been destroyed in regards to health and safety,” he said.

Trakellis said that he has constantly argued with other government officials to get migrants out of Moria, and that there was a risk public feeling could boil over: “We are all being duped here and in Europe. The residents are ready to take the law into their own hands. We are trying to contain the local community, to preserve whatever social cohesion is left.”

