‘Brennan of Arabia’: Emerging truth on the Russia-Trump narrative stranger than fiction

by WorldTribune Staff, April 20, 2017

Intent on keeping his job in a Hillary Clinton administration, former CIA Director John Brennan ‘colluded’ with foreign spies in an effort to bring down Donald Trump’s candidacy, according to a report by American Spectator.

The deployment of unverified reports which have never been confirmed led the FBI to investigate a computer server connected to Trump Tower and gave cover to Susan Rice, among other Hillary supporters, to spy on Trump and his team, the report said, citing the UK’s Guardian.

Brennan, called “Brennan of Arabia” by one intelligence analyst, is known to be an apologist for the Islamic faith and was an open supporter of Hillary Clinton’s campaign even in the conduct of his official duties at the CIA.

The Guardian report confirms that Brennan received his anti-Trump intel primarily from British spies, but that the seed of the espionage into Trump was planted by Estonia. The BBC’s Paul Wood reported last year that the intelligence agency of an unnamed Baltic State had tipped Brennan off in April 2016 to a conversation purporting to show that the Kremlin was funneling cash into the Trump campaign.

“Any other CIA director would have disregarded such a flaky tip, recognizing that Estonia was eager to see Trump lose (its officials had bought into Hillary’s propaganda that Trump was going to pull out of NATO and leave Baltic countries exposed to Putin),” George Neumayr wrote for the Spectator.

“But Brennan opportunistically seized on it, as he later that summer seized on the half-baked intelligence of British spy agencies (also full of officials who wanted to see Trump lose).”

The Guardian report noted that British spy head Robert Hannigan “passed material in summer 2016 to the CIA chief, John Brennan.” To ensure that the tips leaked out, Brennan disseminated them on Capitol Hill. In August and September of 2016, he gave briefings to the “Gang of Eight” about the tips, which were then featured prominently on the front page of The New York Times.

Brennan also detested Trump’s alleged “Muslim ban,” which was “a matter near and dear” to the former CIA chief’s heart, Neumayr wrote.

“Not only was he an apologist for the Muslim Brotherhood, but Brennan’s Islamophilia dated to his days in college, when he spent a year in Cairo learning Arabic and taking courses in Middle Eastern studies. He later got a graduate degree with an emphasis in Middle Eastern studies. In 1996, his ties to the Islamic world tightened after he became the CIA’s station chief in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He once recalled that ‘during a 25-year career in government, I was privileged to serve in positions across the Middle East — as a political officer with the State Department and as a CIA station chief in Saudi Arabia. In Saudi Arabia, I saw how our Saudi partners fulfilled their duty as custodians of the two holy mosques of Mecca and Medina. I marveled at the majesty of the Hajj and the devotion of those who fulfilled their duty as Muslims by making that privilege — that pilgrimage.’ ”

Brennan was also at odds with Michael Flynn, who had planned to undo the Obama-era “reset” with Muslim countries, Neumayr wrote. “Furious with Flynn for his apostasy from political correctness, Brennan and other Obama aides couldn’t resist the temptation to take him out after rifling through transcripts of his calls with the Russian ambassador. They caught him in a lie to Mike Pence and made sure the press knew about it.”

Neumayr continued: “A supporter of the American Communist Party at the height of the Cold War, Brennan brought into the CIA a raft of subversives and gave them plum positions from which to gather and leak political espionage on Trump. He bastardized standards so that these left-wing activists could burrow in and take career positions. Under the patina of that phony professionalism, they could then present their politicized judgments as ‘non-partisan.’

“Liberals pompously quote the saying — ‘the bigger the lie, the more it will be believed’ — even as their media enshrine it. Historians will look back on 2016 and marvel at the audacity of its big lie: whispers of an imaginary Trump-Russia collusion that wafted up from the fever swamps of a real collusion between John Brennan and foreign powers seeking Trump’s defeat.

“One side did collude with foreign powers to tip the election — Hillary’s,” Neumayr wrote.

