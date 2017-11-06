‘Blue wall’: Democrats set to control all of West Coast

by WorldTribune Staff, November 6, 2017

The Democratic Party is putting the finishing touches on its own great wall: A “blue wall” extending from the Mexican to Canadian borders.

If, as expected, they win the state senate race in Washington’s 45th district on Nov. 7, Democrats would end the GOP’s one-seat majority in the chamber and control state legislatures in Washington, Oregon and California.

“Though maps of the U.S. show Trump supporters occupying the bulk of the country’s land mass, with Hillary Clinton supporters reduced to an ‘archipelago,’ Democratic control of all three state governments on the West Coast would be a potent geographic and psychological milestone,” Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel B. Pollak wrote.

The 45th district race pits Democrat prosecutor Manka Dhingra, 43, against Republican policy consultant Jinyoung Lee Englund, 33. The district went for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race.

“In what could be an ominous sign for Republicans in 2018, Dhingra has harnessed the energy of the anti-Trump ‘resistance’ to boost her campaign,” Pollak wrote.

Englund’s has attempted to distance herself from President Donald Trump and has touted the fact that she did not vote for him, a New York Times report noted.

Englund has argued that voters should beware of total Democratic control of the state. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, has suggested unifying Washington, Oregon, California, and parts of Canada in a carbon taxation system.

The Washington state senate seat “seems to be trending in the same direction as the rest of wealthy, coastal, upscale America, which places cultural issues (including the environment) ahead of traditional Republican issues like lower taxes and regulations,” Pollak wrote.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments