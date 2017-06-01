Bilderberg summit comes to Virginia and the top agenda item is Donald Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, June 1, 2017

It’s fitting that the secretive Bilderberg summit is convening just 30 miles from the White House.

At the top of the agenda of the meeting of elite politicians, bankers, business moguls and European royalty is this item – “The Trump Administration: A progress report.”

Bilderberg, which bills itself as a group formed to create dialogue between Europe and North America, has met every year since 1954.

The 2017 event kicked off on June 1 in heavily guarded seclusion at the Westfields Marriott in Chantilly, Virginia.

The secretive nature of the group has given birth to conspiracy theories in which Bilderberg is seen as a group of rich and powerful kingmakers seeking to impose a one world government.

Former Sec. of State Henry Kissinger has served on its steering committee and also attending will be the Chinese ambassador, the U.S. commerce secretary, the U.S. national security adviser, two U.S. senators, the governor of Virginia who is a Clinton ally and a future presidential contender, two former CIA chiefs – and any number of giant U.S. investors in the country, including the heads of the financial services firms the Carlyle Group and KKR. Oh, and the boss of Google.

Representatives of the Trump administration will be facing off against critics such as Eric Schmidt, the executive director of Google’s parent company, who warned in January that Trump’s administration will do “evil things.”

Some Bilderberg members hold the view that Trump poses a great risk to what the president has criticized as a “globalist” agenda that undermines U.S. national interests and security.

Trump has sent a team to the summit that includes national security adviser H.R. McMaster, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and strategist Chris Liddell.

Though several journalists were invited to participate in this year’s summit, including London Evening Standard editor George Osborne and Cansu Camlibel, the Washington bureau chief for Turkey’s Hurriyet newspaper, news outlets are not invited to cover the event.

“There is no desired outcome, no minutes are taken and no report is written,” the Bilderberg group said. “Furthermore, no resolutions are proposed, no votes are taken, and no policy statements are issued.”

Along with the “progress report” on Trump, the summit is expected to address Russia, China, Brexit, nuclear proliferation, globalization, and “the war on information.”

On Brexit, analysts say many Bilderbergers and globalists believe the UK’s leaving the European Union can still be prevented by drawing out the process long enough for a vote in Parliament to reverse the referendum.

