Beijing exploits Seoul crisis in bid to shatter anti-China alliance

China is seizing upon new gaps in the powerful pro-U.S. alliances in northeast Asia in the early days of the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s ambassador to the U.S., top envoy to China and mission chiefs to Russia, Japan and the UN were summoned to take part in an unprecedented meeting last week to discuss security challenges facing the nation.

The delicate strategic alliance between Japan and South Korea, that had been strained by historic hostility, was ruptured anew following the success of leftist opposition forces’ drive to impeach President Park Geun-Hye over an influence scandal involving a confidante.

“South Korea has been perplexed by a series of domestic and diplomatic challenges following President Park Geun-Hye’s political scandal, Japan-South Korea ‘comfort women’ deal, Tokyo-Seoul military intelligence-sharing pact and the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD),” according to Beijing’s mouthpiece, the Global Times in an analysis on Jan. 22.

The Global Times presents international issues from a communist Chinese perspective.

Clearly relishing the crisis in South Korea, Beijng presented its dream scenario about a resolution that would favor its agenda.

