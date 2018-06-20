Behind the historic invasion from the South: The Left’s desperate quest for Democrat voters

Special to WorldTribune.com

Jeffrey T. Kuhner

The Democrats and their media allies have been engaging in one of the greatest lies in U.S. history. They have painted President Trump as a hateful child-abuser, who is deliberately separating illegal alien children from their migrant parents caught illegally crossing into our country.

MSNBC and CNN compared the detention facilities housing the children to “concentration camps.”

Former CIA Director Michael Hayden, a rabid Never Trumper, posted a tweet containing a photo of the Birkenau death camp along with a caption that reads: “Other governments have separated mothers and children.” The comparison was clear: Trump’s border policy resembles the Nazis. Sen. Elizabeth Warren called it “barbaric” and “inhumane.” Rep. Joe Kennedy III said it was “pure inhumanity.” The major networks have saturated their news coverage with images of crying Central American kids, screaming out for “mami” and “papa.”

Even former First Lady Laura Bush has gotten involved. In an Op-Ed piece for The Washington Post, Bush excoriated Trump for temporarily separating children from their families. “I live in a border state. I appreciate the need to enforce and protect our international boundaries, but this zero-tolerance policy is cruel. It is immoral. And it breaks my heart,” she writes.

Bush even compared it to the internment of Japanese Americans during the Second World War. “Our government should not be in the business of warehousing children in converted box stores or making plans to place them in tent cities in the desert outside El Paso,” she thunders. “These images are eerily reminiscent of the Japanese American internment camps of World War II, one of the most shameful episodes in U.S. history.”

Nothing could be further from the truth. All of this is propaganda on a scale that Joseph Goebbels would admire.

First, the internment of Japanese Americans was done by a Democrat, the supposed liberal icon, Franklin D. Roosevelt. Second, the Japanese that were interned were U.S. citizens — they were not illegal aliens, i.e. foreigners who have no business being in our country. Most importantly, the detention facilities hosting the illegal immigrant children are the very opposite of “concentration” or “internment” camps: Rather, they are a combination of a five-star hotel, a college dorm and summer camp. They are just a cut below Disney World.

Ask yourself an obvious question: If these Central American kids are being held in such barbaric conditions, why isn’t the media — say, Don Lemon of CNN — rushing to these facilities and videotaping these American versions of Auschwitz and Buchenwald? The answer is obvious: Their manufactured, bogus narrative would be blown up sky-high.

The per capita annual cost of taking care of these children is nearly $35,000. This is footed by the U.S. taxpayer — to be specific, $34,640 is spent by the federal government to lodge, feed and clothe every single illegal immigrant child at these detention facilities. This amounts to $1.4 billion a year.

The children are given three square meals a day (including pizza, breakfast and dinner buffets, ice cream sandwiches, chocolate chip cookies and limitless Coke refills), free clothing, such as Nike sneakers, jeans, athletic wear and pajamas, computers, laptops, access to video games, movie nights, soccer and baseball fields to play on, swimming pools, six-hours a day of educational instruction (in their native tongue of Spanish) including lessons in English, and constant, first-rate medical care along with any vaccinations they may need. If this is a “concentration camp,” then sign me — and my two kids — up. To even compare these excessively generous and lavish detention facilities to Nazi death camps or Japanese internment is not just deranged and odious, but morally obscene.

Moreover, where was Laura Bush — or the media and the Democrats — when Barack Obama did the exact same thing? Obama regularly separated children from their parents after they were arrested for illegally entering the United States. The reason: It’s the law. In fact, the infamous picture Democrats and Hollywood progressives are sending around of two young Central American girls in a cage is from 2014 — when Obama, not Trump, was in power. Yet, the Bushes, Clintons and entire media-government complex refused to utter a word against our detention policy then. The only reason they are doing it now is to use the issue as a political club to bludgeon Trump.

What else can they do? The economy is booming; there are more jobs available than Americans looking for work; working-class wages for the first time in decades are rising; ISIS has been smashed; radical Islam is in retreat; Obamacare has been gutted; and the specter of nuclear war has been lifted from the Korean Peninsula due to the recent Singapore summit. The Democrats’ hope of a blue wave in November is receding. Instead, Trump’s successes — and the fear of impeachment — are making a red wave very likely, something his enemies are determined to stop at all costs. Hence, they must conjure up, literally fabricate, a crisis to present the president as a modern-day Hitler, who is erecting concentration camps and wants to impose a fascist dictatorship. This is yellow journalism, mass hysteria and fear-mongering at its worst.

What the globalist elites are now seeking to establish is a dangerous precedent: That the rights of illegal aliens supersede those of U.S. citizens. If an American commits a crime — robs a house, steals a car, deals drugs — he is punished, sent to jail and his children are separated from him. By the liberals’ logic, however, if a non-citizen enters our country illegally (which is a crime), breaks our laws and violates our sovereignty, he or she should be able to remain with their children. They are trying to create a two-tiered society and legal system, whereby laws favor illegal aliens — foreigners — over Americans. Call it liberal Apartheid.

The United States is facing an historic invasion from the South. The goal of our political and media class is to transform America — culturally, demographically, politically and economically. This is why they are embracing a radical open-borders ideology. By importing millions of Third World illegal aliens, they hope to eventually swamp Middle America, replace it with a servile, foreign electorate dependent upon government handouts and Washington’s control.

In short, our elites understand that illegal aliens are future Democrat voters; bring in enough of them and the country will permanently shift to the Left. This is why they are arguing that Trump cannot deport them, detain them, separate them or prosecute them — illegal immigrants must be allowed to flood into America. His “zero-tolerance” policy poses a mortal threat to their globalist, anti-American agenda.

The solution to our border crisis is simple: Build the wall, end chain migration, implement mandatory e-verify so that employers cannot hire illegal aliens and curb legal immigration. As for reunifying families, it’s time to give the media what they want — deport all the illegals, parents and their children together, back to where they came from. This way they will never be separated again.

Jeffrey T. Kuhner is a columnist at WorldTribune.com and the host of “The Kuhner Report” weekdays 12-3 pm EST on WRKO AM-680 in Boston.

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments