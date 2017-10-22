Bannon slams ‘permanent political class’ and ‘lords of technology’, wows packed California rally

by WorldTribune Staff, October 22, 2017

In continuing the call for an “open revolt” against the Republican establishment, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon targeted the sacred cows of the American political establishment.

Bannon ripped former President George W. Bush and also called out California’s tech giants and progressives for trying to break up the nation via secession.

Speaking at the California Republican Party convention on Oct. 20, Bannon called the “permanent political class” one of the greatest dangers faced by the United States.

Bannon blasted Bush for “embarrassing himself” for the ex-president’s comments suggesting President Donald Trump’s vision for America led to “nativism” and “casual cruelty.”

Bannon added that the “lords of technology” in Silicon Valley and the Golden State’s progressives were creating a “living problem” by driving the state toward seceding from the U.S.

America’s industrial heartland was gutted, Bannon said, because China “gamed” international trade deals that helped “Silicon Valley, Wall Street, Hollywood and Washington, D.C.”

Meanwhile, he said, the people who “are working two jobs are the ones who got screwed.”

Bannon said Bush has no idea whether “he is coming or going, just like it was when he was president. There has not been a more destructive presidency than George Bush’s.”

The coalition that sent Trump to the White House, including conservatives, Libertarians, populists, economic nationalists, evangelicals, could hold power for decades if they stay unified, Bannon said.

“If you have the wisdom, the strength, the tenacity, to hold that coalition together, we will govern for 50 to 75 years,” he said.

