Attorney for IT worker who took a hammer to Clinton cell phones is Mueller deputy

by WorldTribune Staff, December 11, 2017

A top attorney on special counsel Robert Mueller’s team investigating alleged Trump campaign ties to Russia also represented the IT staffer who set up Hillary Clinton’s private email server, a report said.

Aaron Zebley was an attorney for Justin Cooper, the IT aide who set up the private email server and who destroyed Clinton’s old Blackberry phones with a hammer, Fox News’s Tucker Carlson reported on Dec. 7.

Documents obtained by Fox News show that Zebley, as Cooper’s acting attorney, “stonewalled” Senate investigators who wanted to question Cooper regarding Clinton’s mishandling of classified information.

“We are troubled by [Zebley’s] complete refusal to engage the committee in a discussion about how to further assuage your concerns,” congressional investigators said in a letter to Cooper.

Zebley previously served as Mueller’s chief of staff at the FBI and as a senior counselor in the National Security Division at the Department of Justice.

PJ Media’s Debra Heine noted: “Let this sink in. The same attorney who played a defensive role for Hillary Clinton was tapped by Mueller in June to play an offensive role against Clinton opponent Trump. But Aaron Zebley hasn’t been the only questionable hire. Out of a team of 16 lawyers, nine of them have donated to Democratic candidates, mostly to the campaigns of Barack Obama or Hillary Clinton. None of them seem to have any Republican leanings.”

Another member of Mueller’s team, Jeannie Rhee, was the personal attorney for Obama adviser Ben Rhodes and also represented the Clinton Foundation, Fox News’s Laura Ingraham reported on Dec. 6.

Other members of the special counsel’s team include Peter Strzok, an anti-Trumper who helped exonerate Hillary Clinton, and Andrew Weissmann, an “unscrupulous prosecutor” who told outgoing acting Attorney General Sally Yates in an email that he was “proud” of her for defying President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

