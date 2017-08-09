As UN sanctions hit, N. Korea’s ‘No. 2’ pays 10-day visit to Iran

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Geostrategy-Direct

In the same week the United Nations Security Council unanimously voted on new sanctions on North Korea, a delegation of economic and military officials from Pyongyang, including the country’s “No. 2” leader, arrived in Teheran for a 10-day visit.

Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported that Kim Yong-Nam, chairman of the North’s Supreme Assembly, was in Teheran for the inauguration of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, and analysts said the visit would likely result in expanded Iran-North Korea military ties.

“There’s been fairly extensive cooperation on missiles,” said Matthew Bunn, a nuclear proliferation analyst and professor of practice at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.

“And in fact, early generations of Iranian missiles were thought to be basically modestly adapted North Korean missiles.”

Iran’s Shahab-3, which is capable of reaching Saudi Arabia, is based on technology from North Korea’s Nodong-1.

