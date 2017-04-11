As N. Korea threatens nuclear attacks, U.S. calls on China ‘to take additional steps’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 11, 2017

As North Korea warned it has its “nuclear sight focused” on the United States, the Trump administration said it has called on China “to take additional steps” to rein in the Kim Jong-Un regime.

President Donald Trump tweeted on April 11: “I explained to the President of China that a trade deal with the U.S. will be far better for them if they solve the North Korean problem!”

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, in an interview with ABC News on April 10, said: “I think we need to allow them (China) time to take actions and we will continue to be in very close discussions with them,” adding that the conversations between the two countries have been “very candid.”

North Korea’s official Rodong Sinmun newspaper said the country was prepared to respond to any aggression by the United States.

“Our revolutionary strong army is keenly watching every move by enemy elements with our nuclear sight focused on the U.S. invasionary bases not only in South Korea and the Pacific operation theatre but also in the U.S. mainland,” it said.

Pyongyang issued the warning as a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike group sailed towards the western Pacific.

In another tweet on April 11, Trump warned: “North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them!”

Asked what message the U.S. is sending to North Korea, Tillerson told ABC News: “I think the message that any nation can take is if you violate international norms, if you violate international agreements, if you fail to live up to commitments, if you become a threat to others, at some point a response is likely to be undertaken.”

South Korean acting President Hwang Kyo-Ahn warned of “greater provocations” by North Korea and ordered the military to intensify monitoring and to ensure close communication with the United States.

“It is possible the North may wage greater provocations such as a nuclear test timed with various anniversaries including the Supreme People’s Assembly,” said Hwang.

The North convened a Supreme People’s Assembly session on April 11, one of its twice-yearly sessions in which major appointments are announced and national policy goals are formally approved. It did not immediately release details.

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments