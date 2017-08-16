As FBI director, Mueller purged anti-terror training materials deemed ‘offensive’ by CAIR

by WorldTribune Staff, August 16, 2017

While he was heading up the FBI, Robert Mueller deleted documents and materials from anti-terrorism training curricula after secret meetings he had with Islamic organizations, a government watchdog group reported.

One of the Islamist groups, Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), has emerged as an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump’s response to the Charlottesville, Va. violence of Aug. 12, and has called for the removal of all Confederate statues nationwide.

Mueller, now the special counsel leading the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election, “bent over backwards to please radical Islamist groups and caved into their demands,” Judicial Watch said, citing records it obtained via a lawsuit.

The FBI “eliminated the valuable anti-terrorism training material and curricula after Mueller met with various Islamist organizations, including those with documented ties to terrorism,” Judicial Watch said.

Mueller “purged all anti-terrorism training material deemed ‘offensive’ to Muslims.”

Two of the organizations – Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) and Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) – were named by the U.S. government as unindicted co-conspirators in the 2007 Holy Land Foundation terrorist financing case.

“CAIR is a terrorist front group with extensive links to foreign and domestic Islamists,” Judicial Watch noted. “It was founded in 1994 by three Middle Eastern extremists (Omar Ahmad, Nihad Awad and Rafeeq Jaber) who ran the American propaganda wing of Hamas, known then as the Islamic Association for Palestine.”

Meanwhile, CAIR was among the organizations who criticized President Donald Trump for a “failure of moral leadership” for not immediately condemning the white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia who were protesting the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a city park.

CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad, who in a 1994 meeting at Barry University declared himself “a supporter of the Hamas movement,” called for any name or public memorial associated with the Confederacy be removed.

“A fitting response to the deadly terror attack on anti-racists protesters in Charlottesville would be for officials in states and cities nationwide to immediately announce that every street, every school, every flag, and every public memorial honoring those who took up arms in defense of white supremacy and slavery will be removed or have its name changed to instead honor those who fought for civil rights,” he said.

Mueller’s purge “was part of a broader Islamist operation designed to influence the opinions and actions of persons, institutions, governments and the public at-large,” Judicial Watch said, adding that the records it obtained “show similar incidents of Islamic influence operations” at the Departments of Justice and State, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Obama White House.

Judicial Watch said the records it obtained show Mueller was intent of getting rid of “offensive” training documents: “Article is highly inflammatory and inaccurately argues the Muslim Brotherhood is a terrorist organization.”

Mueller himself, Judicial Watch noted, “had previously described the Muslim Brotherhood as a group that supports terrorism in the U.S. and overseas when his agency provided this ludicrous explanation.”





Mueller’s actions while FBI chief “have had a widespread effect because many local law enforcement agencies followed the FBI’s lead in allowing Islamic groups like CAIR to dictate what anti-terrorism material could be used to train officers,” Judicial Watch said.

Judicial Watch said, among the police departments are three in Illinois cities – Lombard, Elmhurst and Highland Park – as well as the New York Police Department (NYPD).

“In the case of the Lombard Police Department, CAIR asserted that the instructor of a training course called ‘Islamic Awareness as a Counter-Terrorist Strategy’ was anti-Muslim though there was no evidence to support it,” Judicial Watch said. “Like the FBI, Lombard officials got rid of the ‘offensive’ course. The NYPD purged a highly-acclaimed report that’s proven to be a critical tool in terrorism investigations after three New York Muslims, two mosques and an Islamic nonprofit filed a lawsuit.

