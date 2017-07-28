Arrest of Imran Awan may force the DNC to change its narrative yet again

by WorldTribune Staff, July 28, 2017

The IT administrator to Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who was arrested earlier this week while trying to leave the country, had access to the Democratic National Committee (DNC) emails that were given to WikiLeaks during the 2016 campaign, a report said.

Former interim DNC Chair Donna Brazile initially claimed that the emails were fabricated after they became public.

Subsequently the narrative changed as the DNC said Russian hackers stole them.

Imran Awan, the top suspect in a criminal investigation into breaches of congressional information security systems, had the password to an iPad used by Wasserman Schultz, who was DNC chair at the time, when the DNC emails were provided to WikiLeaks, The Daily Caller News Foundation Investigative Group reported.

The leaked emails show that the iPad mixed DNC, House and campaign business, and that Imran was on call for, and on a first-name basis with, top DNC staff, the report said.

Garret Bonosky, deputy director of the DNC, wrote in a May 4, 2016 email: “Amy – I will call you shortly. I have to get this ipad thing figured out. Need to make sure I have her username and password.”

DNC Assistant to the Chair Amy Kroll responded: “I do not have access to her ipad password, but Imran does.”

The FBI requested access to the DNC’s server to find out who was responsible for the leaks, but the DNC refused, ex-FBI Director James Comey said.

House authorities also suspect Imran of stealing money and equipment, the Daily Caller report said. Soon after he joined Wasserman Schultz’s congressional payroll in 2005, four of his relatives and one of his friends began getting paid by House members. The family collected a combined $5 million.

