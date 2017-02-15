Army PowerPoint presentation lists Hillary Clinton as example of ‘insider threat’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 15, 2017

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is depicted as an example of an “insider threat” in a U.S. Army operational security PowerPoint presentation, according to a report.

Judicial Watch on Feb. 15 released the PowerPoint presentation, produced as part of a lecture on cybersecurity. It also includes Gen. David Petraeus, terrorist Nidal Hassan, Bradley (Chelsea) Manning, Edward Snowden, and Washington Navy Yard shooter Aaron Alexis as “insider threats.”

The documents were obtained by Judicial Watch in response to a Jan. 11 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia seeking the PowerPoint presentation on operational security delivered to soldiers at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri.

The PowerPoint presentation warns against “Critical Information Compromises” involving material such as the “itineraries of … senior executive service (SES)” and “very important persons (VIPs),” any of which can result in “Attack, Kidnapping, Publicity.” It also cites “unsecure email” as an error that can lead to an enemy being able to “Kill, Counter, Clone.”

The operational security brief was reportedly leaked, and then posted on the Facebook page “U.S. Army W.T.F! moments.” Administrators of the Facebook page said a picture came from a service member stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri.

Clinton and Petraeus are cited as examples of “Careless or disgruntled employees.” Former Secretary Clinton conducted official government business using a non-state.gov email account, which was hosted on a server in her home in Chappaqua, New York.

Judicial Watch’s investigations into Clinton’s email practices while secretary of state repeatedly produced examples of Clinton aide Huma Abedin sharing the schedule and travel plans of Clinton on an unsecure email system.

“No wonder it took a lawsuit to extract this damning Pentagon analysis which recognizes former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as an “Inside Threat” to national security,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “I hope the Department of Justice takes note and proceeds with an appropriate investigation.”

