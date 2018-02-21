Arizona candidate calls for live televised roundtable with outspoken shooting survivors

by WorldTribune Staff, February 21, 2018

A televised discussion with the survivors of the Parkland, Florida school shooting would serve a larger purpose than the mainstream media’s promotion of a selected group of outspoken students, said an Arizona candidate for Congress who successfully challenged the Brady Bill.

Richard Mack, former Graham County sheriff, said “It is time we have an adult conversation with these young men and women about the reality of the world and the role guns play in our society. Now is the time for the nation to come together to listen to one another and discuss real measures that will keep our children safe in school.”

Mack, founder and president of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA), and current high school teacher at the Heritage Academy in Mesa, Arizona, is calling for a one hour, uninterrupted, live televised roundtable discussion with the survivors of the Parkland massacre.

“We all mourn for the tragic loss of life and have a shared responsibility, as parents, citizens and leaders in the community to respectfully and thoughtfully address our children’s safety at schools,” Mack said.

Cameron Kasky, an 11th-grade survivor of the shooting and leader of the March for Our Lives rally said: “This isn’t about the GOP. This isn’t about the Democrats. This is about the adults. We feel neglected and at this point, you’re either with us or against us.”

Mack said he agrees, adding “Should Cameron Kasky and his outspoken classmates accept the invitation, I call on all of the major broadcasters (CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, NBC, CBS, ABC, OANN, and others) to air this historic roundtable discussion live and in primetime.”

Mack, who is currently running for Congress in the 8th Congressional District of Arizona, took the lead role in a 1997 case that challenged the constitutionality of provisions in the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act.

In Mack v. United States (also known as Printz v. United States), Mack and a group of county sheriffs challenged the constitutionality of a provision in the Brady Act “that required county sheriffs to carry out at the behest of Congress background checks on gun purchasers”.

Arguing that such provisions violate the 10th Amendment, Mack and his associates were forced, after an adverse ruling by the notoriously leftist Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, to appeal to the Supreme Court, The New American reported.

In June of 1997, the Supreme Court, led by Justice Antonin Scalia, overturned the Ninth Circuit Court’s ruling, and found that the commandeering of local law enforcement by Congress did indeed constitute a violation of the 10th Amendment.”

