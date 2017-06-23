Arab states give Qatar deadline and list of demands: Shutter Al Jazeera …

by WorldTribune Staff, June 23, 2017

Four Arab states which have cut diplomatic ties with Qatar have delivered a list of demands the Gulf state must comply with in order to end the current crisis.

The demands from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain delivered to Qatar include shutting down Al Jazeera and severing diplomatic ties to Iran.

Kuwait, which is assisting in mediating the crisis, delivered the list to Qatar. The list, obtained by The Associated Press on June 22, gives Qatar 10 days to comply with all demands.

Saudi, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain cut ties to Qatar this month over accusations the Persian Gulf country funds terrorism. The U.S. State Department has in recent days pressured the Arab states to set out their specific demands in an effort to help establish a mediation process.

The list also says Qatar must immediately close Turkey’s military base in Qatar and end military cooperation with the NATO member. It also demands an unspecified sum of compensation from Qatar.

The Saudi-led alliance regards Al Jazeera as a propaganda tool for Islamists that also undermines support for their governments.

The ultimatum is silent on what would happen if the demands are not met by Qatar within the 10-day time frame.

