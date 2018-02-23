Ann Coulter: 16 of 34 mass shootings in this millennium committed by recent immigants

by WorldTribune Staff, February 22, 2018

Of the 34 mass shootings in the U.S. since 2000, 16 of them “were committed by first- and second-generation immigrants, i.e. people who never would have been here but for Teddy Kennedy’s 1965 immigration act,” columnist Ann Coulter noted.

“As fun as it is to ridicule the FBI for devoting massive resources to chasing down Hillary Clinton’s oppo research while blowing off repeated, specific warnings about school shooter Nikolas Cruz, we’ve put a lot on the agency’s plate,” Coulter wrote in a Feb. 21 column.

“We’re hauling in nearly 2 million manifestly unvetted Third World immigrants every year. … Maybe the FBI brass would still be a bunch of incompetent, PC nincompoops if we weren’t dumping millions of psychotic and terrorist foreigners on the country. But even the most efficient organization would have trouble keeping track of the Nikolas Cruzes when our immigration policies require approximately one-third of the country to be constantly watching another third of the country.”

Coulter noted that, due to the Second Amendment, the United States “has fewer mass shootings per capita than many other developed countries, including Norway, France, Switzerland, Finland, Belgium and the Czech Republic. (And 98 percent of our mass shootings occur in ‘gun-free zones.’)”

But, Coulter wrote, “imagine if we could cut our mass shootings in half?”

Two of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history, at Virginia Tech in 2007 and at Orlando’s Pulse Nightclub in 2016, “were committed by first- and second-generation immigrants, i.e., people who were in this country because Teddy was pouting in his room and refused to come out until he got his own legacy,” Coulter wrote.

“First- and second-generation immigrants have committed more than 40 percent of all mass shootings since 2000. I know we’ve been admitting Third World immigrants at a breakneck pace, but I don’t think immigrants make up nearly half the population yet.

“An immigration moratorium and widespread deportations would not only cut mass shootings in half, but it would also free up the FBI’s time to focus on these delusional young men with the terrifying stare, who hear voices no one else hears.

“Young men like Nikolas Cruz.”

