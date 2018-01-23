Al Qaida declares war over Jerusalem: ‘Rise and attack Jews and Americans everywhere’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 23, 2018

U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was “a declaration of a new Jewish-Crusader war” and all Muslims have a duty to “liberate” the holy city, a senior Al Qaida leader said in a video released on Jan. 22.

“No Muslim has the right to cede Jerusalem no matter what happens,” said Khalid Batarfi, a top commander with Yemen-based Al Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).

“Only a traitor would give it up or hand it over. Let them [Muslims] rise and attack the Jews and the Americans everywhere,” Batarfi said in an 18-minute video entitled “Our Duty Towards Our Jerusalem”, the SITE Intelligence monitoring group reported.

Batarfi dismissed some European allies protests of Trump’s decision as “nothing but dust thrown in the eyes.”

“The greatest responsibility lies upon the Muslims in America and the Western countries in the world,” Batarfi said. “The Muslims inside the occupied land must kill every Jew, by running him over, or stabbing him, or by using against him any weapon, or by burning their homes.”

Trump on Dec. 6 said his administration would recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and would move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

During a speech to Israel’s Knesset on Jan. 22, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said the embassy would be moved to Jerusalem by the end of 2019.

