AG Sessions weighs special counsel for Clinton Foundation-Uranium One deal

by WorldTribune Staff, November 14, 2017

A special counsel could be appointed to investigate the Clinton Foundation’s involvement in a deal that transferred 20 percent of U.S. uranium deposits to Russia.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is leaving open the possibility that a special counsel could be appointed to look into the Obama-era Uranium One deal, the Justice Department said on Nov. 13.

Sessions has directed senior federal prosecutors to “evaluate certain issues” recently raised by Republican lawmakers about the deal, the Justice Department said.

The prosecutors will report to Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and recommend whether any new investigations should be opened, whether any matters currently under investigation require additional resources and whether it might be necessary to appoint a special counsel to oversee a probe, according to a letter sent to Rep. Robert Goodlatte of Virginia, the House Judiciary Committee’s Republican chairman.

“Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn’t looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems…” Trump tweeted earlier this month.

House Republicans have specifically said they want to know more about whether President Barack Obama’s Department of Justice was investigating the purchase of American uranium mines by a Russian-backed company in 2010.

The agreement was reached while Hillary Clinton led the State Department and some investors in the company had relationships with former President Bill Clinton and donated large sums to the Clinton Foundation.

